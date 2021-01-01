PSG star Neymar wants to be professional poker player when he retires from football

The Brazilian is such a fan of the game that he even named his dog "Poker"

PSG star Neymar has expressed his desire to become a professional poker player when he retires from football.

The 29-year-old started playing poker during the 2014 World Cup and has developed a passion for the game since then.

Neymar said he played with Gerard Pique during his time at Barcelona and now counts Keylor Navas and Leandro Paredes among his poker rivals at PSG.

What was said?

When asked by CNEWS if his goal was to be a professional poker player when he retires from football, Neymar said: "It's true, it's true. It's one of the things I love to do the most.

"I feel very comfortable and I think that after playing football I will be able to do tournaments, travel to play tournaments that I have always wanted to participate in and could not do because of my agenda and my career.

"So when I finish my football career, that's one of the things I'm going to do, travel to play this type of tournament.

"Among the similarities between poker and football, I think focus is one of them. The way you read your opponent and the game is also very important.

"I think one of the most important things in football, and what I do on the pitch, is to read the game, read your opponent, and see where you can attack, where you can move to create a chance for your team.

"And in poker it's the same, you have to read the game, read your opponents and know the right time to attack your opponent."

What's next for Neymar?

The Brazilian still has plenty to accomplish on the pitch before his playing days are over, starting with his quest for a treble with PSG this season.

Neymar helped PSG past Bayern Munich in the Champions League this week, setting up a semi-final clash with Manchester City.

PSG are also three points back of first-place Lille in Ligue 1, while they have a French Cup quarter-final date with Angers later this month.

