PSG star Mbappe nearing unlikely injury return against Atalanta after completing training session

The French star looks set to shrug off fitness concerns much quicker than originally expected

Kylian Mbappe's chances of playing for Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League quarter-final against Atalanta are improving by the day after the attacker was spotted training on Saturday.

While working out solo, Mbappe was seen with the ball at his feet and even took a few shots at goal as the 21-year-old suggested he could be fit for some action on Wednesday night.

The Frenchman injured his right ankle late last month in the Coupe de France final against Saint-Etienne with early reports indicating he'd be out for at least three weeks, meaning he would miss the Atalanta game.

More teams

Mbappe's recovery, however, appears to be defying early expectations and he was named in the PSG's travelling squad to face Atalanta.

Thomas Tuchel previously hinted that Saturday would be a defining day for Mbappe and his hopes of playing in the Champions League clash next week.

"The deadline is short, super short," the PSG boss told reporters. "We spoke with the doctor today and we decided to meet again on Saturday to see what phase he is in and if it is possible that he is on the bench against Atalanta. But I do not expect too much."

Atalanta are likely preparing for Mbappe to play some part in the clash with midfielder Remo Freuler recently declaring he's skeptical that the Frenchman wouldn't be involved.

"I know Angel Di Maria is suspended but I will only believe in Mbappe and [Marco] Verratti's absence when I see the team on the pitch," Freuler told Eco di Bergamo.

"It's a Champions League quarter-final, everyone wants to be there and they are doing everything possible to take part in it."

Article continues below

PSG have had a tough run of injuries with Veratti injured in mid-week training, while both Layvin Kurzawa and Thilo Kehrer have been ruled out.

Tuchel himself was also an unexpected addition to the club's injury list with the German coach spraining his ankle and a breaking a bone in his foot during a PSG training session on Thursday night.

Despite those injuries, Tuchel will still be in attendance for the Atalanta game but will likely be forced to stay seated as he watches his side attempt to keep their Champions League campaign going.