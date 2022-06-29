The French champions have unveiled their latest Nike strip ahead of the new season

Paris Saint-Germain have released their new 2022-23 home kit, which includes their Qatar Airways and GOAT sponsor logos together for the first time.

The 2021-22 Ligue 1 champions have officially unveiled their latest Nike jersey ahead of their first title defence.

The likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will wear the club's famous navy, red and white colours once again, but with an updated Hechter stripe design.

The word GOAT, which has become synonymous with Messi over his illustrious playing career, is also featured on the sleeve in light of PSG's partnership with the next generation lifestyle platform.

