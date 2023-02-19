PSG offer injury update on Neymar injury ahead of Bayern Munich Champions League clash

- No serious fracture after injury in Lille clash
- Ligament damage could be long term
- Nuno Mendes sustained minor knee injury
WHAT HAPPENED? Neymar was stretchered off early in the second half of PSG's Ligue 1 win over Lille after twisting his right ankle. The Brazilian sustained a similar injury during the World Cup, and has long had ankle troubles.
But he seems to have avoided a serious fracture and will need further testing to determine how long he will be sidelined for, according to PSG. He is considered a doubt for PSG's Champions League clash with Bayern Munich in two weeks.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar has dealt with a number of serious ankle problems over the course of his career, notably missing most of the 2018-19 season with a ruptured ligament. PSG will hope that this one isn't as serious.
WHAT NEXT? PSG return to action next Sunday in a crunch clash at the top of the table against Marseille.