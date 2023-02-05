PSG director confirms Messi contract talks amid reports of World Cup winner delaying discussions

Paris Saint-Germain director Luis Campos has confirmed that the club remain in talks with Lionel Messi regarding a contract extension in France.

Argentine's deal running down

Would become a free agent in the summer

Fresh terms being discussed

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ligue 1 champions have known for some time that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner would see his current deal expire in the summer of 2023. It was always suggested that Messi would wait until after the World Cup finals in Qatar before making a decision on his future, and he returned from the Middle East expected to put pen to paper after inspiring his country to global glory. No terms have been agreed as yet, amid rumours of the iconic 35-year-old delaying discussions, but Campos insists meetings are taking place.

WHAT THEY SAID: PSG’s sporting director has told Telefoot: “At the moment, we are in discussions with Messi for his extension. I would like to keep him in this project, I can’t hide it. We are talking at the moment to achieve this goal, and continue to have him with us.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi moved to Parc des Princes as a free agent in the summer of 2021, with career-long ties with Barcelona being severed once it became apparent that the Liga giants could not afford to retain the services of the all-time great. The South American has registered 26 goals and 28 assists through 57 appearances for PSG.

WHAT NEXT? Messi was on target in PSG’s latest outing – which saw them without Kylian Mbappe and Neymar – and there is an understandable desire from everyone in Paris to resolve his contract uncertainty as soon as possible.