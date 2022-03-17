Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa was acosted by supporters calling for his exit from the club on Wednesday, with the left-back having to be seemingly physically restrained from a confrontation.

Despite their healthy lead at the top of Ligue 1, the Parc des Princes outfit have emerged into a spite-riddled relationship with their own supporters following their Champions League collapse earlier this month.

Several players have already been targeted, including Neymar and Lionel Messi, and now Kurzawa is the latest figure to find himself at loggerheads with the club's fanbase.

What has happened?

Comment des "supporters" du PSG peuvent agresser Kurzawa. pic.twitter.com/45MDVhfJHA — Arthurito (@GfNeor) March 16, 2022

While leaving the club's Camp des Loges training facility on Thursday evening, Kurzawa was confronted by a clutch of supporters at a set of traffic lights as they shouted at the left-back to leave the Parc des Princes

The door of Kurzawa's vehicle was subsequently opened and the France international appeared to be physically held up from further engaging with the fans who continued to apparently abuse him.

It comes on the back of club ultras leading mass protests at matches and a sustained booing campaign against particular players, exacerbated in the wake of their European collapse last week to Real Madrid.

Who else do fans want to go?

Kurzawa is far from the only player to have come under fire from PSG supporters, who have also turned their ire on longtime club stalwart Neymar and first-season buy Messi as targets for their derision.

The duo were booed every time they touched the ball during Sunday's 3-0 win over Bordeaux, while manager Mauricio Pochettino remains a favourite target too.

Kylian Mbappe however is not one of the subjects to face abuse, despite the fact the France international remains the only one of the four almost certain to leave this summer, as he reportedly heads to link up with Madrid.

