PSG defender Achraf Hakimi charged following rape allegations

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has been charged and questioned by prosecutors following allegations of rape made against him.

AFP report that the 24-year-old Morocco international was quizzed by the Hauts-de-Seine Territorial Security on Thursday and has subsequently been charged.

Accusations of sexual assault from a 24-year-old woman were made on February 26.

The incident in question is alleged to have taken place on February 25 at Hakimi’s home in the Boulogne area of Paris.

Hakimi's lawyer, Fanny Colin, told Le Parisien in a statement released on Tuesday that the player had done nothing wrong, saying: "The accusations are false. He is calm and is at the disposal of justice."

Hakimi attended the FIFA Best Awards ceremony in Paris on Monday and formed part of PSG’s training session on Friday morning ahead of their Ligue 1 fixture with Nantes on Saturday.