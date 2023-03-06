PSG dealt HUGE Neymar blow! Brazilian star ruled out for months as he faces surgery on ankle ligament injury

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar could be out for the season as he faces surgery on an ankle ligament injury.

Out for season with ankle surgery

Fourth ankle injury in four years

PSG exit this summer is possible

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian's campaign appears to be over as he face up to four months on the sidelines, although he could return in time for the Champions League final on June 10 - should PSG make it that far in the competition.

Neymar was stretchered off during PSG's Ligue 1 clash with Lille on February 19. The club initially announced that he hadn't sustained a fracture, leading to optimism that a return wouldn't be too far away. However, it was revealed on Tuesday that doctors have recommended surgery to repair ligaments in the ankle, ruling him out for an extended period of time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar has now sustained four ankle injuries in four years, and has only made more than 20 league appearances in a season once since 2017. He was enjoying one of his best campaigns in a PSG shirt to date, though, with 18 goals and 14 assists in all competitions. He has been linked with a move away in the summer, though, and therefore could have played his last game for Les Parisiens.

WHAT THEY SAID? PSG released a statement announcing Neymar's injury, which read: "Neymar Jr has had several episodes of right ankle instability in recent years. Following his last sprain contracted on February 20, the medical staff of Paris Saint-Germain recommended a ligament repair operation, in order to avoid a major risk of recurrence," the statement read.

"All of the experts consulted confirmed this need. This surgery will be performed in the coming days at ASPETAR Hospital in Doha. A period of 3 to 4 months is expected before his return to collective training."

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? The PSG star will undergo surgery and then faces up to four months of rehab. With the player's contract due to expire in 2025, a move away seems increasingly likely in the summer if the French giants want to cash in.