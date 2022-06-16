PSG consider Nice's Galtier as Pochettino replacement as manager search continues

The Parc des Princes club are stepping up their search for their new head coach

Paris Saint-Germain have made contact with Nice over a deal for head coach Christophe Galtier, as the manager closes in on personal terms with the Ligue 1 champions, GOAL understands.

The Parc des Princes outfit are widely expected to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino in the coming days, as the club look to move on from the Argentine's tenure in charge, despite reclaiming their top-flight crown last term.

A number of candidates have been floated as his successor, but it now appears that PSG are ready to move for the man who masterminded their title loss just over a year ago when in charge of Lille - providing they can agree a release with his current club.

What must PSG do to land Galtier?

While the coach is reportedly holidaying with PSG football adviser Luis Campos, there is still work to be done by the Parisians to secure their man - namely, both agreeing an exit for their current boss and striking a deal with Nice to get their top target.

Pochettino's departure - rumoured throughout the course of the season and arguably a foregone conclusion since the club's dramatic Champions League defeat to Real Madrid - still needs to be rubber-stamped, with a package to pay him off required.

Likewise, PSG must agree some compensation with Nice for Galtier - who, after guiding them to a fifth-place finish in Ligue 1 this year, may have paradoxically seen his value rise, despite a title triumph one season before.

Are PSG out of the hunt for Zidane?

Before Galtier emerged as a potential frontrunner, former Madrid boss and France favourite Zinedine Zidane had been viewed as one of the main candidates to succeed Pochettino.

But with those conversations stalling, Galtier could vault into the top position.

Zidane has not been in work since he left Madrid for the second time last year, with successor Carlo Ancelotti leading the club to a European double last term.

