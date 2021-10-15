Pressure piles on Mwendwa as CS Mohamed orders Sports Registrar to audit FKF

The Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has directed the Sports Registrar to undertake an audit of the Football Kenya Federation accounts.

According to Capital News, Mohamed gave the directive just days after the FKF President Nick Mwendwa lost a case in the high court where he had sought to stop the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) from arresting him over alleged misappropriation of funds.

Audit FKF accounts

"Sports CS Amina Mohammed directs sports registrar to undertake an audit of the Football Kenya Federation," reported Capital News.

SPORTS CS Amina Mohammed directs Sports Registrar to undertake an audit of the Football Kenya Federation. pic.twitter.com/XScyZ0PZ7J — CapitalFM Breaking News (@BreakingNewsKE) October 15, 2021

Mwendwa has been under intense pressure, especially since Harambee Stars failed to continue with the journey to hunt for a 2022 World Cup ticket after two consecutive defeats against Mali in October.

His office has also been under pressure to give answers on how it used the Ksh244 million that was given to the federation to prepare the Harambee Stars for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt in 2019.

On Thursday, Justice James Makau ruled the DCI and DPP could move ahead and carry out the arrest as Mwendwa's argument against journalist Milton Nyakundi - who had filed the case against the FKF president alleging transfer of money from the federation to Mwendwa's accounts - was dismissed.

"I, therefore, find the petitioners' prayer for an order of permanent injunction prohibiting the DCI and DPP from summoning, investigating, charging, or prosecuting the petitioners with respect to the financial management of FKF is not justified in the circumstances of this case," ruled Makau.

"The instant petition is premature and purely speculative."

Meanwhile, former FKF president Sam Nyamweya and Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula have responded to Mohamed's directive.

"On behalf of the stakeholders, we are happy the government has finally listened to our cries and acted, it was long overdue because a lot of money has been misappropriated by the current regime," Nyamweya told Goal.

"We started making noise four to five years ago, we raised concerns about the money used to buy the OB Van, which never arrived in Kenya, we raised issues with money meant for Afcon which was misappropriated and cannot be accounted for."

"We also raised issues with the money from Fifa meant to boost clubs during the difficult times occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic. The step the government has taken is the right one, and on behalf of all stakeholders, we welcome the move with open hands."

Long overdue

On his part, Shimanyula called on the government to set up a normalization committee to oversee the running of football in the country.

Article continues below

"It was long overdue [to have FKF accounts audited] and I want to thank CS Amina for the move," Shimanyula told Goal. "Football has suffered under the regime of Nick [Mwendwa] and we want the investigations done as quickly as possible.

"One thing that I know and I can assure you, the investigators will get a million and one mistakes [from the audit], money has been misappropriated and it is high time those responsible to face the full force of the law.

"In the meantime, the government should appoint a committee to continue overseeing football in the country, Mwendwa and his team should step aside and pave the way for investigations. As investigations go on, we can have a committee formed by the government to run the show."