Yellow card record! Premier League history made as more players booked on a single day in the competition's history

Karan Tejwani
Premier League refereeGetty
Tottenham HotspurPremier LeagueTottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield UnitedSheffield United

The Premier League set a new record for most yellow cards in a single day, eclipsing the one set over 25 years ago.

  • New record set for yellow cards brandished in a single day
  • Totteham's 2-1 win over Sheffield United saw 12 bookings
  • One player, Sheffield United's Oliver McBurnie, was sent off.

WHAT HAPPENED? There were 44 yellow cards handed out on Saturday's Premier League action - a new record for a single day in the league, breaking the one set 25 years ago in 1998, according to Opta.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A large portion - 13 - were brandished in Tottenham's dramatic late win over Sheffield United by referee Peter Bankes, while Aston Villa's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace saw eight given in total.

DID YOU KNOW? The 13 bookings in Tottenham's win over Sheffield United set a new Premier League record for most yellow cards in a single game.

Article continues below

WHAT NEXT? The increased length of Premier League games, which accounts for time-wasting, has led to more cards being handed out - Tottenham's home win over Sheffield United and Aston Villa's win over Crystal Palace both went over 105 minutes each.

Next matches

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

195583 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

  • 47%Manchester City
  • 15%Arsenal
  • 14%Manchester United
  • 13%Liverpool
  • 5%Chelsea
  • 6%Other
195583 Votes

Editors' Picks