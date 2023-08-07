How much it will cost to see some of the biggest teams in the world in action this season

The Premier League remains the undisputed top-flight competition in world football for drama and action, drawing upon a rich century-plus history of football with some of the game’s most legendary clubs and beloved players stepping out to write their name into history over the decades.

Arguably only a handful of the game’s true modern greats have never worn the famous lion logo on their sleeve over the years, and with storied clubs like familiar champions Manchester City, old rivals Manchester United, heavyweight hitters like Liverpool, and the powerhouse trio of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, there’s never any shortage of athletic prowess and dynamic passion to be had.

Every football fan worth their salt will want to see a Premier League fixture at least once in their life - but just how much will tickets set you back when they are among the most sought-after seats in world sport? Allow GOAL to break down the price of a Premier League fixture, as well as tell you what options you have beyond an ordinary seat.

How much are Premier League tickets?

The price of a Premier League ticket depends on a multitude of factors. Most clubs will sell tickets bracketed around differing age demographics, such as adult, junior, student and over-65s, but even these are not uniform between teams.

In addition, virtually all clubs will sell tickets at alternative prices dependent on your seat and stand location within the ground, while other teams sort fixtures into categorized tiers, and can hike prices depending on the relativity of their opponent.

Below, GOAL has compiled the teams set to play across the 2023-24 Premier League season, along with their home grounds and their price range for the average fixture.

2023-24 Premier League clubs by ticket price

Club Stadium Ticket Price Range Arsenal Emirates Stadium £28.50 - £103.00 Aston Villa Villa Park £48.00 - £80.00 Bournemouth Vitality Stadium £28.00 - £53.00 Brentford Gtech Community Stadium £30.00 - £65.00 Brighton & Hove Albion American Express Community Stadium £30.00 - £65.00 Burnley Turf Moor £16.00 - £60.00 Chelsea Stamford Bridge £25.00 - £71.00 Crystal Palace Selhurst Park £48.00 - £58.00 Everton Goodison Park £55.00 Fulham Craven Cottage £25.00 - £50.00 Liverpool Anfield £9.00 - £60.00 Luton Town Kenilworth Road To be confirmed Manchester City Etihad Stadium £58.00 - £75.00 Manchester United Old Trafford £36.00 - £58.00 Newcastle United St James’ Park £32.00 - £70.00 Nottingham Forest City Ground £42.00 - £52.00 Sheffield United Bramall Lane £32.00 - £47.00 Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur Stadium £37.00 - £103.00 West Ham United London Stadium £50.00 - £100.00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Molineux £35.00 - £63.50

While these are the official list prices, the overwhelming demand for fixtures means fans may need to turn to secondary resale options, such as StubHub. Prices can fluctuate here, both above and below the list price of a ticket, depending on the fixture and the proximity to its date.

Remember, ensure that you read the terms and conditions through any purchase made with a second-hand ticket site to ensure you are buying from a trusted source rather than a tout, and will not be denied entry at the ground.

What Premier League ticket packages are there?

A ticket package for a Premier League game can mean multiple things, from a multi-match pass that gives the holder entry to a select group of games, through to a hospitality option for a single fixture.

The former are particularly rare for domestic competition, though teams competing in Europe may sell their group stage fixtures together as a bundle. The latter are far more prevalent, with nearly every Premier League club offering hospitality packages, both for individuals and on a group basis.

For more information, you can check out GOAL’s club-by-club guide to ticket options and hospitality deals with Premier League clubs this season here.

FAQs

Getty Images

What is the average cost of a Premier League ticket?

There is no average cost for a Premier League ticket. Prices fluctuate so broadly between clubs, depending on fixture, opponent and location, that there is no definitive answer to the question.

However, you can find the average cost of an adult ticket by the club for the 2023-24 season above in our chart.

Why do some Premier League games cost more than others?

Some Premier League teams will raise costs for matches depending on the opponent, often operating through multiple categories. This means prices will rise for fixtures with tougher opponents or derby rivals, and lower for matches with theoretically less demand.

What is the best way to buy a Premier League ticket?

The easiest way to purchase a Premier League ticket is to go through official club ticket portals for the team you hope to catch.

Alternatively, you can look at StubHub if the fixture you aim to attend has sold out. Remember to ensure you check the terms and conditions before you buy, however.

Are there any Premier League season tickets left?

Getty Images

Most Premier League clubs offer season tickets to supporters, allowing them to follow their team at home across the course of an entire campaign.

However, due to overwhelming demand, season tickets are not currently available for new fans. For those wishing to be considered to purchase one in future, you can typically sign up for a waiting list provided by the club.

Will I need a membership to purchase Premier League tickets?

Most Premier League clubs run membership schemes, with nearly all giving priority to members when it comes to purchasing tickets. However, only a handful require fans to hold membership in order to buy a seat. Many others will allow fans without a membership to purchase a ticket.

Can I buy cheap Premier League tickets?

The best place to buy cheap tickets for Premier League fixtures will be through official club ticket portals. Despite high demand, no other official retailer will carry tickets for games at a lower price than the respective clubs involved.

Again, StubHub is also an option for those happy to explore the resale market. Remember to be aware of the terms and conditions surrounding purchases, and double-check that you are buying from a trusted source rather than touts.