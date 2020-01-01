Premier League releases initial restart fixtures as Man City vs Arsenal & Everton vs Liverpool take centre stage

The English top flight is set to resume after a coronavirus-enforced break on June 17, with the big games set to come thick and fast

The Premier League has released a revised fixture list for the resumption of competitive football from June 17, with Manchester City’s meeting with Arsenal and a Merseyside derby date between Everton and Liverpool among the pick of the early contests.

Aston Villa and Sheffield United – who have 10 games apiece left to take in - will be the first sides back on the field, with Dean Smith’s relegation-threatened outfit welcoming the high-flying Blades to the west Midlands.

City and Arsenal – the other teams sat on 28 games at present – will also be in action on the opening night.

More teams

Jose Mourinho will take in his latest reunion with Manchester United on Friday June 19, before a busy weekend sees Leicester go to Watford and arch-rivals Everton and Liverpool square off.

No venue has been set for that contest as yet, with it yet to be determined whether the title-chasing Reds will be forced to play certain games at neutral venues.

Fears have been raised when it comes to fans gathering outside stadiums - with all fixtures taking place behind closed doors - and particular attention has been paid to those games that have plenty riding on them, such as those which could see Liverpool secure a first league title in 30 years.

Once every team is back up and running, matches will continue to come thick and fast – with every one being broadcast on television.

Liverpool will face Crystal Palace on June 24, with top-four hopefuls Chelsea playing host to Manchester City a day later.

Another derby date, between Villa and Wolves, takes place on June 27, while Manchester United go to Brighton on the final day of the calendar month.

July opens up with Arsenal facing struggling Norwich and West Ham rekindling their rivalry with London neighbours Chelsea.

City and Liverpool are due to face off on July 2, as Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp lock managerial horns, with that being another fixture that is yet to have a venue determined.

The Premier League has only set three rounds of fixtures in place for now, with the relevant authorities waiting to discover whether all safety protocols are adhered to.

Wednesday 17 June

18:00 Aston Villa v Sheff Utd (Sky Sports)

20:15 Man City v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

Friday 19 June

18:00 Norwich City v Southampton (Sky Sports/Pick)

20:15 Spurs v Man Utd (Sky Sports)

Saturday 20 June

12:30 Watford v Leicester City (BT Sport)

15:00 Brighton v Arsenal (BT Sport)

17:30 West Ham v Wolves (Sky Sports)

19:45 AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (BBC)

Sunday 21 June

14:00 Newcastle United v Sheff Utd (Sky Sports/Pick)

16:15 Aston Villa v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

19:00 Everton v Liverpool (Sky Sports/Pick)*

Venue TBC

Monday 22 June

20:00 Man City v Burnley (Sky Sports)



Tuesday 23 June

18:00 Leicester City v Brighton (Sky Sports)

20:15 Spurs v West Ham (Sky Sports)

Wednesday 24 June

18:00 Man Utd v Sheff Utd (Sky Sports/Pick)

18:00 Newcastle United v Aston Villa (BT Sport)

18:00 Norwich City v Everton (BBC)

18:00 Wolves v AFC Bournemouth (BT Sport)

20:15 Liverpool v Crystal Palace (Sky Sports)

Thursday 25 June

18:00 Burnley v Watford (Sky Sports/Pick)

18:00 Southampton v Arsenal (Sky Sports)

20:15 Chelsea v Man City (BT Sport)

Saturday 27 June

12:30 Aston Villa v Wolves (BT Sport)

Sunday 28 June

16:30 Watford v Southampton (Sky Sports/Pick)

Monday 29 June

20:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley (Amazon Prime Video)

Article continues below

Tuesday 30 June

20:15 Brighton v Man Utd (Sky Sports/Pick)

Wednesday 1 July

18:00 Arsenal v Norwich City (BT Sport)

18:00 AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United (Sky Sports/Pick)

18:00 Everton v Leicester City (Sky Sports)

20:15 West Ham v Chelsea (Sky Sports)

Thursday 2 July

18:00 Sheff Utd v Spurs (Sky Sports)

20:15 Man City v Liverpool (Sky Sports)*

*Venue TBC