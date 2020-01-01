Premier League games to go ahead as scheduled despite coronavirus

The Premier League has confirmed that games will go ahead as scheduled despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The spread of the disease has caused several games to be postponed across Europe, while Wednesday's the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal was called off hours before kick-off.

But this weekend's games will be played as normal, the Premier League has announced.

"Following the latest update from Government issued this afternoon, all Premier League matches will go ahead as scheduled this weekend," a statement on the Premier League website read.

"While the Prime Minister advised that all sporting events should take place as normal for now, he also indicated that Government is considering banning major public events, like sporting fixtures.

"We are therefore continuing to work closely with our clubs, Government, The FA, EFL and other relevant stakeholders to ensure appropriate contingency plans are in place as and when circumstances change.

"The welfare of players, staff and supporters is of paramount importance and we will continue to follow Public Health England guidelines thoroughly."

