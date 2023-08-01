Revealed: The two Premier League clubs Andre Onana rejected before joining Man Utd

Tottenham and Chelsea asked about Andre Onana's availability prior to him making the switch to Old Trafford, according to the goalkeeper's agent.

David de Gea left United this summer

Erik ten Hag reunited with former Ajax colleague

Agent reveals other Premier League clubs were interested

WHAT HAPPENED? After David de Gea, who had been at Old Trafford since 2011, left earlier this summer, Ten Hag knew he needed a goalkeeper, preferably one who is comfortable playing out from the back. He eventually decided on bringing Onana, whom he managed at Ajax, to Manchester - but it wasn't that easy. It has been revealed that both Tottenham and Chelsea looked to solve their goalkeeping issues with the former Inter Milan stopper.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Calciomercato, Onana's agent Albert Botines said: "It all started a few months ago. Towards April, many inquired about the player. Tottenham have asked for information. Chelsea have had a very strong interest. There were meetings in London and Chelsea also met with Inter, but Ten Hag was key."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Like United, Spurs saw their long-term number one, Hugo Lloris, leave the club after 11 years of service. They eventually settled on Guglielmo Vicario with the Italian moving to north London from Empoli for a fee of around £17.2 million ($21.9m) earlier in the window. Chelsea are yet to make any signings in the goalkeeping department despite the exit of Edouard Mendy to Saudi Arabia. Kepa Arrizabalaga looks set to be Mauricio Pochettino's first-choice 'keeper going into the season.

WHAT NEXT FOR ONANA? He'll be looking to play himself into form ahead of the Premier League opener against Wolves on August 14.