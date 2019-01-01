Premier League captains: Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal & all 20 team skippers for the 2019-20 season

Which players have been given the honour of leading their English top-flight club?

The 2019-20 Premier League season is here and the 20 competing clubs are all prepared for the slog to the finish line.

In the makeup of every club, one of the most important components is the club captain, who wears the armband on the pitch.

This figurehead is the leader of the club on the field but is also representative of the playing group off the field.

Goal has compiled a list of every Premier League club's captain as well as their vice captains.

Who are the Premier League captains in 2019-20?

Team Club Captain Vice Captain Arsenal Granit Xhaka Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Aston Villa James Chester Jack Grealish Bournemouth Simon Francis Andrew Surman Brighton Lewis Dunk Glenn Murray Burnley Ben Mee Jack Cork Chelsea Cesar Azpilicueta Jorginho Crystal Palace Luka Milivojevic Scott Dann Everton Leighton Baines Seamus Coleman Leicester City Wes Morgan Kasper Schmeichel Liverpool Jordan Henderson James Milner/Virgil van Dijk Manchester City David Silva Fernandinho Manchester United Ashley Young Paul Pogba Newcastle United Jamaal Lascelles Paul Dummett Norwich Grant Hanley Alexander Tettey Sheffield United Billy Sharp Oliver Norwood Southampton Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Oriel Romeu Tottenham Hugo Lloris Harry Kane Watford Troy Deeney Heurelho Gomes West Ham Mark Noble Angelo Ogbonna/Aaron Cresswell Wolves Conor Coady Ruben Neves

Arsenal's captain is Granit Xhaka following the departure of Laurent Koscielny to Bordeaux, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deputising.

Cesar Azpilicueta has taken the Chelsea armband on a permanent basis having deputised for Gary Cahill last season and David Silva has assumed the responsibility at Manchester City after Vincent Kompany joined Anderlecht.

Antonio Valencia has left Manchester United and Ashley Young is now the elder statesman in the team, with the likes of Paul Pogba and David de Gea seen as second captains.

Liverpool's captain is Jordan Henderson and James Milner takes the armband in Henderson's absence, with Virgil van Dijk stepping up on occasion.

Who are the new Premier League club captains?

There are four players who have become captain of their Premier League club for this season - Xhaka (Arsenal), Silva (Manchester City), Azpilicueta (Chelsea) and Lewis Dunk (Brighton).

Silva has stepped into the role at the Etihad after the departure of Kompany, Cahill has relinqusihed the job at Chelsea and has been replaced by Azpilicueta, while Bruno's retirement sees Dunk become Brighton's skipper.

What is a vice captain?

A vice captain is the second captain of the team who takes the armband when the captain is not available to play for whatever reason.

The vice captain performs the same role as the captain on the pitch and is usually another well respected member of the dressing room.

It is normal for clubs to have a number of captains and an established pecking order, with some clubs naming up to four captains.