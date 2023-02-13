Tottenham have reportedly seen an attempt to sign retired goalkeeper Ben Foster blocked by the Premier League after losing Hugo Lloris to injury.

PL blocks Spurs' move to sign Foster

Foster retired in the summer

Tottenham face Milan in Champions League

WHAT HAPPENED? Tottenham have been exploring potential goalkeeping options after a major fitness blow for Hugo Lloris, who is expected to be out for at least two months due to a knee injury he suffered during the club's 1-0 win over Manchester City. Spurs could look to bring in a free agent to provide cover between the sticks, but first set their sights on trying to lure former England shot-stopper Foster out of retirement.

There are provisions where a club is allowed to make signings outside the window with special permission but in this case, the move was not cleared by the Premier League under their new rule, according to the Daily Mail.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: 39-year-old Foster, who also took in spells at Manchester United and West Brom across his career, last played for Watford in the Premier League. He announced his retirement after the club suffered relegation last season. Newcastle reportedly wanted to sign Foster in the summer but he took the decision to hang up his gloves.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Tottenham currently have Fraser Forster deputising between the sticks in Lloris' absence, but he had a day to forget as Antonio Conte's side were beaten 4-1 at Leicester City at the weekend. Spurs also have 24-year-old Brandon Austin on their roster, but he is yet to make a senior appearance for the club.

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? Conte's side will be next seen in action on Tuesday when they take on AC Milan in the Champions League round of 16.