Premier League agrees to five substitutions when action resumes amid coronavirus pandemic

The Premier League has given a green light for five substitutions to be made by managers in the English top-flight when competitive action resumes on June 17.

A statement read: “Premier League Shareholders today agreed temporary changes to the rules relating to substitute players.

“For the remainder of the 2019/20 season, the number of substitutes that can be used during a match will increase from three to five players.

“This is in line with the temporary law amendment made by the International Football Association Board last month.

“Shareholders also approved for Clubs to increase the maximum number of substitute players on the bench from seven to nine for the rest of the 2019/20 season.”

