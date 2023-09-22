The Lionesses honor the tragic passing of Sheffield United player Maddy Cusack with a moment of silence ahead of their Nations League match against Scotland

The Lionesses have held a minutes silence prior to their clash with Scotland this evening to honor the death of Maddy Cusack.

A moment of silence to honor Cusack has since been held prior to the Lionesses' UEFA Nations League clash versus Scotland at the Stadium of Light, with the players of both teams wearing black armbands to honor the tragic loss.

The 27-year-old midfielder, who also had stints at Aston Villa and Birmingham City, died on Wednesday with the club confirming the news on Thursday.

Stephen Bettis, the Blades' chief executive, said: "This is heartbreaking news for everyone at Bramall Lane.

"Maddy had a unique position of being part of a number of teams at Sheffield United and was popular with everyone that she came into contact with.

"Her personality and professionalism made her a credit to her family - she will be sadly missed. Whilst taking in the news and moving forward, the Club will offer as much support as possible to Maddy's family, friends and colleagues."

A number of England players have already shared tributes, including captain Leah Williamson who wrote: "Sending all my love and condolences to Maddy's family at this awful time!"