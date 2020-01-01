Poyet praises Chelsea's Ziyech signing but finds it 'strange' they didn't add anyone in January

The ex-Blues star believes buying into the potential of the Ajax winger is a wise move, but is puzzled as to why they failed to add over the winter

Chelsea have found “plenty of quality” in Hakim Ziyech, says Gus Poyet, but it is was “strange” to see the Blues fail to add in January after working so hard to get a transfer ban lifted.

Frank Lampard took the reins at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2019 aware that he was working under the constraints of a two-window embargo.

Those sanctions were eventually cut in half, freeing the west London outfit to bolster their ranks over the window.

Several marquee additions were mooted, but no deals were pushed through before the deadline.

An agreement has since been reached with Ajax for exciting winger Ziyech, but top four-chasing Chelsea are having to make do with those already at their disposal through to the end of the season.

“Ziyech has plenty of quality,” former Blues star Poyet told talkSPORT.

“He’ll be an exciting player for the fans. I was just disappointed Chelsea didn’t get any players in January, to be honest.

“You cannot have the season you’re having with the transfer ban. Then you go to the appeal – probably spend a lot of money getting that appeal – and showing everybody you want the appeal, and after having the chance to sign in January, you don’t and you sign someone on February 12. It’s strange.

“It’s a new situation, especially for Frank Lampard and his staff. I hope they are able to keep dealing with the situation in the best possible way and finish in the top four.”

While keeping an eye on events at Chelsea from afar, former Sunderland and Brighton boss Poyet is hoping to return to English football himself at some stage having been out of work since leaving Ligue 1 side Bordeaux in the autumn of 2018.

He added: “My first idea was to try to come back to England.

“It’s been a little more difficult than I expected, to be honest. I felt there would be some possibilities, especially during the summer and the first six months of the season, but for whatever reason, it didn’t happen.

“Now, I’m a little bit more open to the world, where there are always opportunities. It’s just a matter of making the right decision.

“I’m not so much looking at the name of the club, but for the people that I would like to be working with, because that’s what you do as you’re working with the people of the club every day.

“When we are kids, we dream to play for the best teams in the world and when you’re a coach, it’s the same. But now at this moment in my career as a coach, I’m looking for people that want to do something in a special way.”