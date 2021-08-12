Potter: Brighton’s Percy Tau in line to face Burnley despite Al Ahly interest

The 27-year-old Bafana Bafana has been named in the squad for the Premier League opener at Turf Moor on Saturday

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter has admitted interest from overseas for the services of Percy Tau.

However, despite the interest, Potter has confirmed the South African international has been named in the squad for their Premier League opener against Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday.

What did Potter say?

“Percy has been training with us this morning; there has been interest from overseas but nothing new to report,” Potter said as quoted by The Argus.

“He is available for the game on Saturday.”

The 27-year-old has heavily been linked with a move to Egyptian giants Al Ahly after he missed most part of the pre-season training with Brighton.

What did Mosimane say about Tau?

In a recent interview, Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane likened the attacker to Lionel Messi, saying the Bafana Bafana star deserves a move to the Cairo giants.

“Percy is a strong man, he is like Messi. He has so much to show you every week. So let’s give him a chance to show,” said Mosimane.

“So yes I would like to sign Percy if Brighton agrees to sell Percy and we can pay him. Firstly we must pay Percy. If we can pay him, he must come and show that he is the king of the jungle. So let him come.

“If Al Ahly can be the third-biggest team in the world and beat the South Americans [Palmeiras] that represents the whole of South America, then Al Ahly is a good team.

“Percy is 27 now. You want him to retire without playing football? Then we have the tag of him playing in the EPL. He is not playing in the EPL. They keep loaning him out. They have a pre-season now and they are playing friendly games.”

Mosimane continued: “Percy has to decide whether he is going to retire without playing football because, for me, the last time he played football was at Mamelodi Sundowns and I was with him. That was the last time he played football, otherwise, Percy hasn’t played football,

“So he has to decide if he wants to play football but first he must look after the finances. The same money he is getting in the EPL he can get at Al Ahly. He should be happy to show people what he is capable of doing. He is not showing people what he is capable of. He is about to retire.

“Those things are important. People say ‘but he is downgrading’ but he is not playing where he is. So do your thing, for me I would love Percy to come. Any coach would like Percy to come to Africa. Let him come and play the Club World Cup against Bayern, let him dribble Bayern.”