Portugal vs Nigeria: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch
Portugal will take on Nigeria in a friendly fixture on Thursday as part of their preparations for the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Cristiano Ronaldo and co. will hope to pick up a win against the African team and head into the FIFA tournament with full confidence.
Nigeria, who missed out on a World Cup appearance for the first time since 2006, will want to register a good result and deliver a notable performance. They have had back-to-back defeats and will be heading into Thursday's fixture hoping to give the fans something to cheer for this year.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.
Portugal vs Nigeria date & kick-off time
Game:
Portugal vs Nigeria
Date:
November 17, 2022
Kick-off:
1:45pm ET / 6:45pm GMT / 12:15 am IST (Nov 18)
Venue:
Jose Alvalade Stadium
How to watch Portugal vs Nigeria on TV & live stream online
There is no broadcast of Portugal vs Nigeria in the United Kingdom (UK).
In the United States (US), fans can catch the game on TUDN and stream it on ESPN+.
There is no broadcast for Portugal's friendly match against Nigeria in India.
Country
TV Channel
Live Stream
US
N/A
N/A
US
TUDN
|ESPN+
India
N/A
N/A
Portugal squad & team news
Fernando Santos will want to name a strong line-up as Portugal take on Nigeria in their only warm-up fixture ahead of the World Cup in Qatar. Fans will be hoping to see Cristiano Ronaldo, but the attacker missed training on Wednesday due to a stomach bug.
There will be a strong battle for midfield places as Joao Palhinha, William Carvalho, Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes and Bruno Fernandes all vying for a spot in the centre of the park to impress the boss.
Portugal predicted XI: Sa; Dalot, Silva, Pereira, Guerreiro; Palhinha, Neves, Vitinha; Leao, Otavio, Ramos.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Patrício, Costa, Sá
Defenders
Pereira, Dias, Cancelo, Mendes, Silva, Dalot, Pepe, Guerreiro
Midfielders
Carvalho, Silva, Mário, Fernandes, Neves, Palhinha, Nunes, Vitinha, Otavio
Forwards
Ronaldo, Félix, Leão, Horta, Neto, Ramos, Silva
Nigeria squad and team news
The big news from the Nigeria camp is that in-form Napoli striker Victor Osimhen will miss the game due to an injury. The only other injury concern for boss Jose Peseiro is Olisah Ndah.
Nigeria predicted XI: Uzoho; Awaziem, Troost-Ekong, Bassey, Akpoguma; Onyeka, Ndidi, Iwobi; Chukwueze, Dennis, Onuachu
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Okoye, Adeleye, Uzoho
Defenders
Duru, Akpoguma, Awaziem, Bassey, William Ebuehi, Bright, Onyamaechi
Midfielders
Onyeka, Iwobi, Ndidi, Etebo, Aribo
Forwards
Lookman, Dessers, Moffi, Chukwueze, Simon, Onuachu, Dennis
