Police confirm 'enquiries' into claims Man Utd winger Antony headbutted and punched ex-girlfriend

Greater Manchester Police say they are looking into allegations that Manchester United winger Antony physically attacked his former girlfriend.

Gabriela Cavallin has alleged that the Brazil international attacked her in a hotel room in Manchester, headbutting and punching her, leaving her with a cut on her head and in need of an operation to repair a breast implant.

In another incident, she says he threw a glass at her which left her finger cut so badly that a piece of bone poked through the skin. Cavallin provided screenshots of WhatsApp conversations and images of her injuries as she recounted the stories to UOL.

Antony has since denied the allegations, accusing his former partner of changing her story and insisting that he is the victim of "false accusations".

However, a statement from Greater Manchester Police confirms that the allegations are being investigated. A statement given to The Telegraph read: “Greater Manchester Police is aware of the allegations made and enquiries remain ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this report. We will not be commenting any further at this time.”

Cavallin also lodged a complaint with the Sao Paulo police in June, accusing the 23-year-old of "domestic violence, threat and bodily injury”.

In Brazil, Cavallin maintains that Antony threatened to throw her out of a moving car while she was pregnant, suggesting that he would kill her, the unborn child and himself. She eventually lost the baby.

"He said that if I didn't stay with him, I wouldn't stay with anyone," she told UOL. "That I was pregnant with his child. Either I would stay with him or I, him and our son would die. I told him I was pregnant, that he was scaring me, making my heart race. I was trembling with fear."

Antony's agent, Junior Pedroso, told The Telegraph: "We are silent because there is an investigative process at a police station in Sao Paulo, Brazil."

"Several people that she [Cavallin] named as witnesses are being heard. The investigative process requires great caution to ascertain the facts as carefully as possible."

"Antony will not pronounce himself until justice has given his opinion about the case, which in our understanding is unfavourable to Gabriela."

"What can be observed is that she always appears in the media when she knows that she can affect Antony. But the exposed facts are the same ones that are being treated in the investigative process."