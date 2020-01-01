'Pogba's best position right now is on the bench' - Solskjaer 'doesn't know what to do with' struggling Man Utd star, says Leboeuf

The former France international doesn't think his compatriot fits into the Red Devils' starting line-up at the moment

Paul Pogba's best position right now is on the bench, according to Frank Leboeuf, who says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer "doesn't know what to do with" the struggling Manchester United star.

Pogba was handed his first Premier League start since a 6-1 home defeat to Tottenham on October 4 when Arsenal arrived at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Frenchman produced a solid display upon his return to Solskjaer's line-up in a 5-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League last week, and was once again deployed on the left of a midfield diamond against the Gunners.

The 27-year-old ended up having an evening to forget as United suffered their third home defeat of the season, as he conceded the penalty which Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang converted to earn the visitors a 1-0 win.

Pogba was also guilty of squandering possession on several occasions over the course of the 90 minutes, and ultimately had very little influence on proceedings in the final third of the pitch.

The enigmatic playmaker took full responsibility for his "stupid mistake" in bringing down Hector Bellerin in the box post-match, while admitting that he needs to work on the defensive side of his game.

However, Leboeuf doesn't feel he belongs in Solskjaer's starting XI at this moment in time, with the United boss toiling in vain to bring the best out of the World Cup winner to the detriment of the team.

“I don’t know if there is any explanation [for United’s form],” the former France and Chelsea defender told ESPN. “It was a random win against Leipzig and a lucky one.

“What we have seen in the Premier League is not good enough from Manchester United. The level drops dramatically.

“It was very strange to see that diamond midfield because Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted Pogba in the middle of the park where he is clearly a problem because he changed him in the second half, putting him on the left wing almost.

“He doesn’t know what to do with Pogba. Solskjaer has to rethink his position, maybe the best position for Pogba right now is the bench.”

United are now nine points behind defending Premier League champions Liverpool in 15th, with a crucial trip to Goodison Park to take on Everton up next on November 7.

Solskjaer's men will be travelling to Turkey to face Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League three days before that clash, where they will be aiming to make it three wins out of three in Group H.