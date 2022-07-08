‘It’s time’ – Pogba teases Juventus return from private jet after leaving Man Utd as a free agent

The France international is set to return to Turin after spending six years in England at Old Trafford

Paul Pogba is on his way to Italy to complete a return to Juventus, with the World Cup winner preparing to retrace his steps to Turin after reaching the end of his contract at Manchester United.

The 29-year-old midfielder spent four years with the Bianconeri between 2012 and 2016, with his profile enhanced in Italy to the point that a world record transfer fee of £89 million (£112m) was required in order to take him back to Old Trafford for a second stint in England.

A new Juventus contract is believed to be four years in length, with the France international midfielder expected to have his medical on Saturday.

What is Paul Pogba's cryptic Instagram post?

Pogba took to Instagram to post a video where he is seen sitting in a private jet wearing a white jacket with three black stripes of adidas on the shoulder.

He says "it's time" and writes #PogAlmostBack, hinting at his impending return to Juventus.

What has Paul Pogba said about Manchester United departure?

Pogba, in his new Amazon Prime documentary, said of severing ties with the Red Devils: “My thought process is to show Manchester (United) that they made a mistake in waiting to give me a contract.

“And to show other clubs that Manchester had made a mistake in not offering me a contract.”

United did attempt to tie Pogba down to a new deal during the summer of 2021, with improved terms put to him despite already pulling in a reported £290,000-a-week wage packet. However, the efforts did not come to fruition.

Pogba was clearly unimpressed at seeing the Red Devils wait until 12 months from his expiry date before entering into talks, with the Frenchman saying: “How can you tell a player you absolutely want him and offer him nothing?

“Never seen that.”

