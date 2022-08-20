Pogba's hair obsession slammed as Cannavaro backs 'unrecognisable' Juventus star for 'revenge' after return from Man Utd

The midfielder spent a turbulent six years at Old Trafford where he was routinely criticised for caring too much about his image

Juventus legend Fabio Cannavaro has backed Paul Pogba to return to the heights he hit when first at the club after returning on a free transfer this summer. The former defender was, however, critical of Pogba's fixation on his appearance after he became renowned for changing his hairstyle regularly while in England.

Pogba scored 34 goals in 178 appearances in his first stint in Italy, winning the Scudetto four times as well as the Coppa Italia twice.

He is yet to make a competitive appearance since his return to Turin, though, after suffering a meniscus injury during Juve's tour of the United States and it is unclear how long Pogba will be sidelined for.

He will be hoping to be back on the pitch soon as he looks to put behind him a tough few years at United as several seasons were hampered by injuries, as well as a host of poor performances saw his relationship with the fans break down.

What has Cannavaro said about Pogba?

Cannavaro explained how Pogba used to make him excited when he played for Juve, but feels he has lost his way in the last few years following an obsession with his image.

He told Gazzetta dello Sport: "As a player he thrilled me. But in recent years in Manchester, he was unrecognisable.

"The excessive treatment of his hair and image makes me suspect that he feels he has arrived. And if you think that, you can't compete at the top. But I am convinced that he is in the mood for revenge."