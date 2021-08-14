The Norwegian has praised the 19-year-old's development, with the youngster looking set to kick on with more goals in the new season

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reserved special praise for Mason Greenwood following his club's 5-1 win over Leeds on Saturday, stating that the young forward has “become a man”.

Bruno Fernandes bagged a hat-trick in the six-goal clash at Old Trafford, while Paul Pogba became the first United player to register four assists in a single game, smashing his tally from the previous season.

While Solskjaer understands that the star pair will be the ones making front page news, the gaffer called for fans to remember the rest of the players operating around them.

What was said?

Solskjaer told BBC Match of the Day: “Of course when Bruno scores three and Paul gets four assists, the headlines are going to be about them two, but for me it’s about the team. Those two can produce the big moments because of what’s around them. Mason [Greenwood]’s development has been great. He’s become a man compared to two years ago.”

Enough transfer business done?

Summer signing Jadon Sancho was introduced late on, having to settle for a spot on the bench in his first match in a Man Utd shirt, while former Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane was unveiled to the crowd before kick-off.

Asked how he feels about the strength of his squad as United look to close the gap on cross-town rivals and current Premier League champions Man City, the Norwegian added: “I’m very happy with the status at the moment.

“We waited for Raphael to get everything sorted. That meant a lot to the fans, and Jadon will get better and better. We’ve got a few more coming back, so good times.”

Start as you mean to go on

Having kicked off the season with a resounding win, Solskjaer was asked to sum up his team's performance.

“I couldn’t have asked for more,” he said. “You’re always a bit worried before the first game – fitness-wise, have we done enough? Tactics-wise? The sessions have been geared just to this game. It’s been a fantastic day.”

