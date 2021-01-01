Pochettino: Neymar reminds me of Maradona and Ronaldinho

The Brazilian winger has been compared to two icons by Paris Saint-Germain's manager

Mauricio Pochettino has said that Neymar reminds him of Diego Maradona and Ronaldinho as the Paris Saint-Germain boss added that the Brazilian star also has the talent of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Pochettino took over at PSG in January, and has already been convinced by Neymar's quality despite the Brazilian's injury issues.

While Neymar continues to be sidelined, Pochettino believes the winger is among the best in the world and is looking forward to getting him back into the squad.

What was said?

"Neymar is at the level of Cristiano or Messi, of course," Pochettino told CBS Sports. "Reminds me a little bit like Maradona or Ronaldinho, that he wants to play, he wants to play, like a child, always wants the ball and needs to feel the ball at his feet and create. He's an amazing talent."

Haaland and Mbappe

While Pochettino was quick to compare Neymar to Messi and Ronaldo, it's been Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe who have drawn frequent comparisons to the historic duo in recent weeks.

Mbappe fired a hat-trick against Messi's Barcelona to move PSG one step closer to the Champions League quarter-finals while Haaland became the youngest player to score 20 Champions League goals with his two-goal effort against Sevilla on Tuesday.

The two have rapidly vaulted themselves into the conversation among the world's best players, and Pochettino can do little more than marvel at what Mbappe and Haaland are already accomplishing at such young ages.

"It's unbelievable the player that we have living because we have amazing players that are younger and they're fighting to be close or to be the same level as Cristiano or Messi," Pochettino said.

"What they are doing is massive, it's amazing. They're so young that they need to show their quality and be consistent. It's not just about one night or one season, it's about season by season showing that they are the best."

