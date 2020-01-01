Juventus manager Sarri has no problems picking Pjanic despite imminent Barcelona deal

There is growing belief that the Croatian international will go to Spain and Arthur will head to Turin, but his boss is not interested

Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri says he has no concerns about Miralem Pjanic's suitability to his plans despite talk of an imminent deal which would see the midfielder head to Barcelona.

Arthur has agreed to join Juventus from Barcelona, setting up a deal that will see Pjanic move in the opposite direction.

The two deals are disconnected, with Arthur set to switch to Juve for €70 million (£63m/$79m) and Pjanic poised to move in the other direction for €60m (£55m/$67m).

Rumours of these deals have persisted for many weeks, with both clubs said to see the arrangement as a useful way of balancing the books amid the financial uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, but Arthur was reportedly not interested in a move until a change of heart in the past few days.

Speaking ahead of Juve's Serie A clash with Lecce on Friday, which could stretch their lead over Lazio at the top of the table to seven points, Sarri insisted he has not been told by the club that Pjanic is bound for the exit.

He also made it clear he is not pushing for the midfielder to leave despite suggestions Pjanic is not wholly compatible with Sarri's preferred system.

"If he is sold, it'll be for other reasons. He is not under discussion from a technical point of view," he said on Thursday. "But the club haven't given me any signals in that sense, so I don't take it into consideration.

"The discussions between him and me are on technical and mental aspects. He mustn't worry if he misses a game, but he has to react quickly.

"I'm happy with Miralem and I'm sure, in that role, he can improve further."

When asked specifically about Arthur, Sarri replied: "Arthur is a Barcelona player and I don't want to talk about him."

Sarri had appeared irked by the fact Barca counterpart Quique Setien spoke about the rumours this week, claiming Arthur was affected by the speculation.

"Given how things are, we need all of our players and we'll try and isolate ourselves from this situation and the media who are reporting on and talking about these rumours," Setien said. "We need him to be focused. It's true it is a difficult situation but we have to overcome it somehow."