PJ City v Johor Darul Ta'zim: Preview, TV channel, live streaming, squad news and MSL table
TV channel and Live streaming
The match will be played on 25 September 2020 at 9 p.m.
|Live streaming
|Unifi TV and Unifi Youtube
|TV Channel
|N/A
Match details
|Match
|Petaling Jaya City FC v Johor Darul Ta'zim
|Competition
|Malaysia Super League
|Venue
|Petaling Jaya Municipal Council Stadium
|Kick off time
|9:00 pm
Preview
JDT are on an incredible run in this shortened 2020 Malaysia Super League season having stayed unbeaten going into this MD9 and are close to retaining yet another league title. It will all be over should JDT managed to beat PJ City and Kedah failed to achieve a similar feat in their own match against Pahang tomorrow.
After the big 6-1 win over Selangor in the last match, head coach Benjamin Mora said centre back Mauricio dos Santos Nascimenton will be tested before deciding if the big Brazilian can feature in this match, but otherwise JDT will have their full arsenal in tow for this away trip, apart from the long term injury to Hariss Harun.
PJ City were the team that ended JDT's unbeaten run in the MSL last season and that is what K. Devan's boys will have to do all over again if they hope to get something from this match against the reigning champions. But that will be no easy task for a team currently languishing in the bottom half of the table, just a point outside of the relegation zone.
PJ City have yet to win since matches resumed, with two defeats and three draws against Terengganu FC, Selangor, Kedah, Sabah and Melaka. Goals have been hard to come by for them, averaging 0.875 goals per game and forward R. Kogileswaran sitting on top of their goalscoring charts with two goals.
Past meetings
|Date
|Competition
|Match
|Score
|16 Sep 2018
|Malaysia Cup
|PJ City v JDT
|0-3
|13 Apr 2019
|Super League
|PJ City v JDT
|0-1
|16 Jul 2019
|Super League
|JDT v PJ City
|0-1
|7 Aug 2019
|Malaysia Cup
|JDT v PJ City
|4-2
|13 Sep 2019
|Malaysia Cup
|PJ City v JDT
|2-3
Malaysia Super League standings after MD7