It wasn't pretty, but Gregg Berhalter's men made their first-minute goal hold up to earn all three points

The U.S. men's national team wanted to be much sharper in their Gold Cup group stage finale against Canada, and despite their 1-0 win to top Group B, Sunday's clash showcased several potential problems that could be issues once the knockout round gets going.

There was one significant burst of energy from the USMNT on Sunday, one game-changing sequence. It came only 20 seconds into the contest, as Shaq Moore became the fastest goalscorer in the side's history when he tapped in a low cross to the back post.

Sometimes, that one moment of brilliance is all it takes. But being held to a single outstanding sequence of play can also be seen as a warning for what's ahead. Against a different opponent later in the tournament, more will be required in the attacking end.

From the early finish onward, the game was, at best, a 50-50 contest. Canada had a few penalty claims, the U.S. had some decent possession and that was that. A stalemate, besides those 20 seconds.

Part of the diminished energy from the USMNT can probably be attributed to Moore's goal. There's an old adage in this sport that says not to score too soon, and it's possible that could apply here. After blitzing Canada immediately, Gregg Berhalter's men never really recovered that same spirit, never showed that same desperation to push forward and snag a second.

"England's playing at home in the Euro finals at Wembley and they score within two minutes," Berhalter said, comparing his team's situation with that faced by the Three Lions in last week's loss to Italy. "Everyone thinks that's great, and it is great, but what you have is you make it very difficult.

"Now you have to manage the next 88 minutes. We have to manage the next 89-and-a-half minutes of the game. At times we did it really well, and at times we didn't, but what we did the whole game was show amazing effort and amazing character.

"I was telling the guys that when you want something bad enough, and we wanted to win the group, you put out that type of effort."

In the end, Canada outshot the U.S.14-6. They out-possessed them 55-45. If you went by the numbers, it would be fair to say Canada deserved more than what they got.

But there's more to the dry USMNT effort than a lack of desire to push forward. It was also just a tough performance on an individual and team level.

Tactically, the U.S. emerged in the 5-3-2 formation much like they did against Martinique, but it played very differently this time around. While last game, that 5-3-2 looked more like a single-striker system with Matthew Hoppe dropping into the channels, this time it looked more like a two-striker system that left Daryl Dike and Gyasi Zardes isolated.

Against Canada, there was no connecting piece with the U.S. midfield struggling to truly link with the two up top. That led to a quiet game from Dike and Zardes after the former dominated so thoroughly against Martinique.

It was also a difficult game for the midfielders, who were overrun following an injury-forced tactical tweak. Once Canada shifted Jonathan Osorio in for the injured Ayo Akinola, the U.S. midfield struggled to take hold of the game, with Gianluca Busio, in particular, not truly getting going after two standout performances to open his USMNT career.

And that's okay, for both Busio and Dike. Days like this happen, especially in their first handful of caps. Let Sunday serve as a moment that brings them back down the Earth a little bit, although it certainly shouldn't completely wipe out the excitement around them.

If there was a standout on this day for the U.S., it was James Sands, who starred once again at center back but often pushed into the midfield. The NYCFC teenager looks a lot like a veteran in the current system, as he steps into the midfield with ease when on the ball and looks more than capable of defending when the U.S. is without it.

And he wasn't the only one. Miles Robinson looked every bit like a player that could jump into the race for minutes come World Cup qualifying with a Man of the Match-level effort. Sam Vines had a very good game on the left side while Donovan Pines, who replaced an injured Walker Zimmerman, grew into the game just enough to overcome some early nervy moments to seal a clean sheet.

Zimmerman's injury could loom large, depending on the severity, and tactical tweaks will certainly be needed going forward. With Sunday's win, the U.S. won the group, theoretically avoiding Mexico in the near-term. There are other good teams to play in the weeks to come but, after these first three games, the U.S. have gotten the job done.

"We have a young, sometimes naive, innocent group," said midfielder Cristian Roldan, "guys that haven't played in too many CONCACAF games that are difficult. Refereeing is different, the competition is different, so we have to be savvier in the way we close games out."

Sunday was a solid test, one which the young USMNT passed, but there are clearly potential pitfalls along the road to Gold Cup glory.