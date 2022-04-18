Pique in the spotlight over leaked audio, with Barcelona star's company allegedly set to make millions

Gerard Pique's part in securing the deal to take the Supercopa de Espana to Saudi Arabia is said to have been revealed after leaked audio disclosed the Barcelona star in a discussion with Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales over financial details.

The governing body broke with tradition in 2019 to announce an expansion of the traditional Super Cup format, set to be played in Jeddah.

Now though, supposed leaked audio obtained by El Confidential has shed light on the part Pique's company Kosmos played in convincing the RFEF to make the move, outlining discussions over how much would be needed to convince teams such as Real Madrid to take part abroad.

What has been said?

"If it's about money and Real Madrid would go for €8m (£6.6m/$8.6m), then they get paid €8m and Barcelona get paid €8m too," Pique is reportedly heard to say. "Then the others get paid €2m (£1.7m/$2.2m) and €1m (£800,000/$1.1m).

"That's €19m (£15.7m/$20.5m) and you, the federation, keep €6m (£5m/$6.4m). We could even push Saudi Arabia for more, saying that if not, then Real Madrid might not come.

"Rather than you hosting in it Spain, where you won't even make €3m (£2.5m/$3.2m), think about this."

Will Pique be in trouble?

The Barca star is unlikey to face action over his part in helping to take the Supercopa to another country.

In part, this is because he is said to never have directly charged a commission through Kosmos to the RFEF.

Even so, the practice of a current player lobbying for competition changes is likely to become something of a flashpoint going forward.

Pique is set to address the situation following Barcelona's clash on Monday with Cadiz.

