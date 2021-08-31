Phillips signs new four-year Liverpool contract after deadline-day transfer fails to materialise

The 24-year-old had been tipped to leave the Reds this summer, but despite interest from PSV and Anderlecht, he will now remain at Anfield

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips has become the latest player to sign a new contract, agreeing a deal that will keep him with the club until 2025.

The 24-year-old had looked set to leave Anfield before the end of the summer transfer window, with a host of clubs across Europe making enquiries.

They included Dutch giants PSV and Belgian outfit Anderlecht, as well as at least two Premier League clubs, but with Rhys Williams set to join Swansea on a season-long loan, Phillips will now remain on Merseyside as centre-back cover.

What’s the deal?

Phillips, Goal understands, had been eager to leave Liverpool this summer, believing first-team opportunities would be limited following the return from injury of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, and the summer signing of Ibrahima Konate.

But Liverpool’s asking price of £12 million ($16.5m) proved prohibitive, despite the player proving himself in the Premier League during 20 appearances last season.

The likes of Brighton, Burnley and Newcastle all expressed interest earlier in the summer, while Leicester considered a bid before eventually signing Jannik Vestergaard from Southampton. Phillips also had admirers at Anderlecht and PSV, as well as Bundesliga side Stuttgart, with whom he spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan.

Liverpool had insisted all summer that the player would not be loaned again. Phillips’ contract was due to expire in 2022, but the Reds have signed off a two-year extension, which will reward the former Bolton man for his performances in helping Jurgen Klopp’s side secure Champions League qualification last season.

He becomes the second Liverpool first-teamer to sign a new contract on deadline day, with Jordan Henderson's four-year deal confirmed earlier on Tuesday. They follow Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho in committing their long-term futures, with Mo Salah next in line for an extension.

Klopp is a fan of Phillips’ character and professionalism, and the club were keen to avoid a repeat of last season’s chaos, when a spate of injuries to centre-backs left the team struggling badly.

Upon signing the new deal, Phillips said: “Obviously after last year, it’s really nice to get that reward from the club. I’m happy to be sticking around and being available if the club need to call on me again.

“I’m excited for the next chapter and just to see what that brings.

“It is nice that the club has shown me that recognition and hopefully I can bring more of the same with whatever opportunities come my way.”

Liverpool believe Williams, 20, will benefit from a season in the Championship with Swansea, with Phillips now kept around as fifth-choice behind Van Dijk, Matip, Gomez and Konate.

