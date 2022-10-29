Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The MLS Cup playoffs continue this weekend - here's everything you need to know

The 2022 MLS Cup playoffs reach their penultimate stage this weekend with the Eastern Conference final, as Philadelphia Union face off with New York City FC at Subaru Park, for a shot at the season finale.

The defending champions have come through the pack with a late-season sprint to get here - but on the road in Pennsylvania, it will be the hosts who are more heavily favoured after just missing out on the Supporters Shield.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

Philadelphia vs NYCFC date & kick-off time

Game: Philadelphia Union vs New York City FC Date: October 30/31, 2022 Kick-off: 12:00am GMT / 8:00pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Philadelphia vs NYCFC on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on Fox Sports 1.

In the UK, the game can be caught on Sky Sports Football and streamed on the Sky Go app.

Country TV channel Live stream US Fox Sports 1 fuboTV UK Sky Sports Football Sky Go

Philadelphia squad & team news

Pipped at the post to the Supporters Shield this term by LAFC, the Union could set up a revenge match in the MLS Cup final itself if both teams come away with the goods.

But against the side who last hoisted it aloft, Philadelphia know they will have their work cut out to come through this one with little complication.

Position Players Goalkeepers Freese, Bendik, Blake Defenders Real, Elliott, Findlay, Glesnes, Mbaizo, Sorenson, Harriel, Wagner Midfielders Gazdag, Martinez, Bedoya, Turner, McGlynn, Bueno, Aaronson, Flach, Sullivan, Craig Forwards Uhre, Carranza, Santos, Burke, Donovan

NYCFC squad and team news

Defending champions who looked out of the equation only a few months ago, it has been a remarkable postseason run from the boys from the Big Apple.

Having taken Montreal off the board last time out, they now have another shot at the big time - and they'll be determined to seize it with both hands.