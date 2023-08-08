'The price tends to go up' - Phil Parkinson reveals Wrexham transfer frustration but confirms Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney have 'bids on the table' for Paul Mullin replacement

Phil Parkinson says Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have submitted a few bids in their search for cover for injured star Paul Mullin.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Dragons' star striker Mullin sustained a punctured lung when he collided with Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop in a pre-season friendly at the end of July. The injury is likely to keep him out of action for six to eight weeks.

But the club has reportedly begun their hunt for a new striker, although manager Phil Parkinson revealed that it is difficult to find a quality number nine at this phase of the transfer market.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on Sky Sports ahead of their match against Wigan, Parkinson said: "Currently, we are looking at players who can handle the environment and embrace all the outside - not distraction - but the commercial side of the club, which is all equally great to be part of. But we have to separate that from playing football on a Saturday afternoon or Tuesday evening.

"[Mullin] is a top player to replace. We are looking. We have got a few bids on the table but it's difficult to get good strikers out of clubs especially when they don't want to sell or they don't need to sell financially. And the answers we have got within as well, bring somebody great. If we don't, we have got a few answers within the squad and Mullin won't be out for too long anyway."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, Wrexham's international profile has resulted in other teams demanding more money than they would from other clubs when the Welsh side make an approach for one of their players.

Parkinson added: "We have had that. The prices tend to go up. The owners, myself and Shaun Harvey are sensible as well. We have our valuation of the players and we stick to that. So, it's always tough to get good players. I am very pleased with the ones we have got. We have got a lot of work to do to get the season off and running hopefully tonight. We have given a lot of lads a game tonight who needed but equally, we have picked a team which I feel are capable of getting through."

WHAT NEXT? After a disappointing loss against MK Dons in their League Two opener, Wrexham are currently in action against Wigan in a Carabao Cup first-round clash.