Phil Foden reveals new Gazza-style haircut and hopes to emulate England hero at Euro 2020

England midfielder Phil Foden hopes he can “bring a bit of Gazza onto the pitch” after he got a new hairstyle similar to that of the former Three Lions star.

The Manchester City player’s new bleached blond trim is reminiscent of Paul Gascoigne’s hair at Euro 96, when the midfielder starred as England made it all the way to the semi-finals.

Foden – who was born four years after Euro 96 took place - has played down comparisons between himself and Gascoigne, though he hopes his new haircut can bring the team some good luck.

What did Foden say?

Speaking to reporters at St George’s Park about his new hairstyle, Foden said: “First of all I’ve had the same haircut for what seems ages now, so I thought I would try something new.

"And then I woke up this morning with a lot of comparisons to Gazza and Eminem. So, yeah, it was my own thing and people turned it into something else. But they’ve said that they liked it so it’s a positive thing, which I’m surprised about.”

On comparisons with Gascoigne, he added: “I remember watching highlights on the TV of Gazza. He was an unbelievable player.

“I know what he means for the country and what he did so it wouldn’t be too bad if I tried to bring a bit of Gazza on the pitch.”

And on suggestions he's the 'Stockport Gazza', Foden replied: "I don't mind that at all, he's a great player."

The bigger picture

Gascoigne was just 23 when he burst onto the international scene at Italia 90 so it is little surprise that comparisons are being made with 21-year-old Foden as he prepares for his first international tournament.

Those comparisons are only going to become more frequent now he has the blond hairstyle made famous by Gazza at Euro 96, which included a memorable goal against Scotland - who England will face once again at Wembley later this month.

The Stockport-born midfielder has already enjoyed a memorable campaign, winning the Premier League and Carabao Cup with Manchester City before being named Professional Footballers’ Association Young Player of the Year.

After an extended break following the Champions League final, Foden has linked up with the rest of the England squad at St George’s Park and has been tipped to start Sunday’s group-stage opener against Croatia.

England fans will no doubt be hoping he can have a similar impact to that of Gascoigne 25 years ago.

