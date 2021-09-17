Phil Collins' 'Who Said I Would' returned as PSG's entrance music after DJ Snake controversy

Supporters were unhappy with changes to the pre-match rituals at Parc des Princes, with the club anthem now set to be played once again

Paris Saint-Germain have bowed to pressure from their fans and returned a Phil Collins song as the entrance music for their players at Parc des Princes, after it was controversially replaced last month.

PSG made their first change to pre-match entrance music since 1992, replacing the track 'Who Said I Would' by the Genesis drummer with a song from Parisian artist DJ Snake.

The change did not go down well with supporters, however, and the club have now agreed to bring back Collins and explore other areas in which they can promote modern Parisian life through the club.

What has been said?

PSG announced on Twitter: "Faced with the emotion aroused by the change in the entrance music of the players, Phil Collins returns to the Parc on Sunday. At the same time, discussions continue with many artists to strengthen our identity with an ambitious, contemporary and Parisian sound."

Why the controversy?

'Who Said I Would' has been PSG's entrance music at Parc des Princes for 29 years, with only a brief change made to 'O City of Light' in the wake of the Paris bomb attacks in 2015.

Supporters have grown attached to the tune, and eyebrows were raised when a different track was played ahead of the first home game of the season against Strasbourg on August 14. Rather than the familiar sounds of Collins ringing out in the French capital, PSG took to the field with 'DJ Snake intro mixed' blasting through the PA system.

The club's director of diversification Fabien Allegre told Le Parisien: "It was not a mistake. We are very attached to this song [the Collins track], I hear it, and our will is not to eliminate it from all our matches.

"Why couldn't we have Go West [by the Pet Shop Boys] or the Phil Collins song when the players arrive for the warm-up? I got a lot of positive feedback from people who enjoyed the song."

However the Collins classic has now been restored, meaning that in a year of great change at PSG - most notably with the signing of Lionel Messi - some things are very much staying the same.

