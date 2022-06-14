Peseiro elated with record Nigeria win and 'wants to improve' in Afcon qualifiers

The 62-year-old pledges to introduce more ideas into the Super Eagles squad after they picked their second win to move top of Group A

Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro has discussed the team’s 10-0 victory against Sao Tome and Principe in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture on Monday.

The Super Eagles looked the most dangerous side from the onset and eventually won the game at Stade Adrar after goals from Victor Osimhen, who grabbed four, Terem Moffi (2), Moses Simon (1), Oghenekaro Etebo (1), and Emmanuel Dennis (1).

The win was the second for the Portuguese in charge of the Super Eagles, having picked his first in the 2-1 win against Sierra Leone in their Group A opener at Abuja National Stadium.

Speaking after the game, Peseiro said as quoted by Completesports: “About the 10-0 win? Yes, it’s good. It is better for us [to get] three points, which is more important to us.

“Of course, I want to improve our organisation on the field because we didn’t train too much with them. We want to introduce our ideas – this match was good because they tried to follow our organisation, our style, our ideas.

“I am also happy because the guys who entered during the match did as well as those players who started.”

The huge win enabled the Super Eagles to topple Guinea-Bissau from the top as they moved to six points from two matches. The Djurtus dropped to second with four points after battling to a 2-2 draw against Sierra Leone in another fixture at Stade General Lansana Conte also on Monday.

Since taking charge from German Gernot Rohr, Peseiro has overseen four matches – the first two in friendlies which ended in a 2-1 defeat against Mexico and a 1-0 loss against Ecuador.

Nigeria will now shift their focus to matchday three, where they will host Guinea-Bissau on September 19 before they travel for the second meeting against them on September 27.