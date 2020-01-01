eSports

PES 2020 best players & who to play as on the game

Konami
Who are the highest rated players, legends and clubs in eFootball PES 2020?

Pro Evolution Soccer is back again for another season, packaged as eFootball PES 2020 this year, with many new licensed teams including Barcelona and Juventus.

Despite the fact that many teams are not licensed in the game and thus have fake names, fake badges and jerseys, every single player in the world's top leagues is in the game.

For example, Liverpool are called Liverpool R in PES 2020, but have all the proper players including some of the game's highest-rated talents - Virgil van Dijk is the best defender in the game.

    Contents

    1. Who are the best players in PES 2020?
    2. Who are the best young players in PES 2020?
    3. Who are the best legends in PES 2020?
    4. Who are the best teams in PES 2020?

    Who are the best players in PES 2020?

    Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo battle every year to be the best player in the world and PES 2020 has decided not to separate them by giving them the same rating this season.

    Both Messi and Ronaldo are the best players in PES 2020, with a 94 overall rating. Neymar ranks as the third best player in the game on 92, while 18 players are rated 90 or higher this year.

    The majority of the highest rated players are attackers, but centre-backs Van Dijk, Gerard Pique and Sergio Ramos make the top 10 this year.

    Ranking Player Rating
    1 L. MESSI 94
    2 C. RONALDO 94
    3 NEYMAR 92
    4 E. HAZARD 91
    5 S. AGUERO 91
    6 L. SUAREZ 91
    7 V. VAN DIJK 91
    8 SERGIO RAMOS 90
    9 PIQUE 90
    10 R. LEWANDOWSKI 90
    11 DAVID DE GEA 90
    12 A. GRIEZMANN 90
    13 J. OBLAK 90
    14 K. DE BRUYNE 90
    15 H. KANE 90
    16 M. SALAH 90
    17 ALISSON 90
    18 K. MBAPPE 90
    19 M. NEUER 89
    20 L. MODRIC 89
    21 SERGIO BUSQUETS 89
    22 R. STERLING 89
    23 EDERSON 89
    24 S. MANE 89
    25 M. TER STEGEN 89
    26 DAVID SILVA 88
    27 K. BENZEMA 88
    28 E. CAVANI 88
    29 M. HUMMELS 88
    30 T. KROOS 88
    31 P. AUBAMEYANG 88
    32 C. ERIKSEN 88
    33 THIAGO A. 88
    34 P. POGBA 88
    35 N. KANTE 88
    36 K. KOULIBALY 88
    37 BERNARDO SILVA 88
    38 S. HANDANOVIC 87
    39 J. KIMMICH 87
    40 H. LLORIS 87
    41 G. CHIELLINI 87
    42 D. GODIN 87
    43 G. BALE 87
    44 I. RAKITIC 87
    45 M. PJANIC 87
    46 JORDI ALBA 87
    47 M. REUS 87
    48 P. COUTINHO 87
    49 R. VARANE 87
    50 T. COURTOIS 87

    Who are the best young players in PES 2020?

    It should come as no surprise that Kylian Mbappe is the best player aged 21 or under in PES 2020. The Paris Saint-Germain forward is the only young player rated 90 or higher, with no other young player having a high enough overall score to make the game's overall top 50 best players.

    Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt comes in at second place with an 86 rating, while both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Gianluigi Donnarumma are rate 85.

    The PES 2020 ratings were generated before Erling Haaland stunned the Champions League and the Bundesliga and as a result, he has an 80 rating. No doubt his score will be increased in PES 2021.

    Ranking Player Rating
    1 K. MBAPPE 90
    2 M. DE LIGT 86
    3 T. ALEXANDER-ARNOLD 85
    4 G. DONNARUMMA 85
    5 JOAO FELIX 84
    6 J. SANCHO 84
    7 M. ODEGAARD 83
    8 EDER MILITAO 83
    9 K. HAVERTZ 82
    10 F. CHALOV 81
    11 VINICIUS JUNIOR 81
    12 C. PULISIC 81
    13 J. DE PAULA 81
    14 N. ZANIOLO 81
    15 M. MOUNT 81
    16 M. GUENDOUZI 81
    17 H. AOUAR 81
    18 L. MARTINEZ 81
    19 A. HAKIMI 81
    20 A. LAFONT 81
    21 E. HAALAND 80
    22 O. EDOUARD 80
    23 FERRAN TORRES 80
    24 J. IKONE 80
    25 E. PALACIOS 80
    26 F. VALVERDE 80
    27 D. RICE 80
    28 J. KOUNDE 80
    29 M. KEAN 79
    30 RODRYGO 79

    Who are the best legends in PES 2020?

    Some of football's iconic players are included in PES 2020 as legends including Brazil's Romario, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho. They are all ranked 87 overall or higher, with Romario the fourth best legend in the game this year.

    World Cup winner and Argentina superstar Diego Maradona is the best legend in PES 2020 with an overall rating of 97. His rating makes him the best default player in the game, coming in higher than both Messi and Ronaldo.

    Oliver Kahn is the highest-rated goalkeeper in PES 2020, while fellow German Franz Beckenbauer is the best defensive legend in the game.

    Ranking Player Rating
    1 D. MARADONA 97
    2 J. CRUIJFF 93
    3 ZICO 92
    4 ROMARIO 91
    5 K. RUMMENIGGE 91
    6 RONALDINHO G 91
    7 F. BECKENBAUER 91
    8 O. KAHN 91
    9 INIESTA 90
    10 G. BATISTUTA 89
    11 ADRIANO 89
    12 R. GULLIT 89
    13 D. BECKHAM 89
    14 P. NEDVED 89
    15 P. VIEIRA 89
    16 F. TOTTI 88
    17 A. DEL PIERO 88
    18 L. FIGO 88
    19 RIVALDO 88
    20 F. LAMPARD 88
    21 A. PIRLO 88
    22 J. ZANETTI 88
    23 R. CARLOS 88
    24 P. MALDINI 88
    25 F. BARESI 88
    26 D. LAW 87
    27 A. RECOBA 87
    28 RAI 87
    29 P. SCHOLES 87
    30 CAFU 87

    Who are the best teams in PES 2020?

    Three teams in PES 2020 have been given an overall rating of 86, making Barcelona, Manchester B and Madrid Chamartin B the best teams in the game.

    Manchester B is the name used for Manchester City due to Konami's lack of licensing for the Premier League while Real Madrid Chamartin B is Real Madrid's moniker in PES 2020.

    As PES 2020 has licenses for Bayern Munich, Juventus, Napoli and PSG, all these teams have the correct names in the game.

    The Bundesliga is not in PES 2020, so Bayern are found in the Other European Clubs section, along with Bayer Leverkusen and Schalke.

    Team Overall Defence Midfield Attack
    Barcelona 86 85 84 88
    Manchester B 86 84 87 88
    Madrid Chamartin B 86 85 87 86
    Bayern Munchen 85 83 85 87
    Juventus 85 85 84 87
    PSG 85 83 84 89
    Liverpool R 84 85 82 86
    Madrid Rosas RB 84 82 84 84
    Napoli 83 83 83 83
    Tottenham WB 83 82 82 85

