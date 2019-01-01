Pereira not interested in Everton job but open to future Premier League move

The Portuguese coach will not replace a fellow countryman at Goodison Park as he confirmed he intends to stay in China

Everton's reported plans to hire Vitor Pereira as the successor to Marco Silva have been scuppered after the Shanghai SIPG coach confirmed his intention to remain in China.

The Toffees sacked Silva following their 5-2 Merseyside derby defeat to Liverpool at the start of the month, leaving them in the Premier League relegation zone.

Club favourite Duncan Ferguson took charge at the weekend as Everton beat Chelsea 3-1 and the Scot was well received by supporters, though he distanced himself from suggestions he should lead the team full-time.

Pereira had been considered one of the top candidates to replace Silva, with reports in England claiming the club were prepared to offer the 51-year-old a three-year contract. Marcelino, Unai Emery and David Moyes have also been linked with the job.

But Pereira appears to have ended Everton's chances of bringing him to England as he says he would rather stay true to his commitment in China.

"It's always a great honour [to be linked to such jobs]," the Portuguese told Sky Sports News.

"It's [Everton] a club I have so much respect for, but at this point I am still coach of SIPG and it's a club close to my heart and in a country that's growing a lot in football.

"It means that in this moment I'm not in a position to make any other commitments. I need time to think and plan my future by looking at the options I have."

But ex-Porto and Fenerbahce boss Pereira did not rule out accepting a Premier League job in future.

"It's a league I love and for sure I'd like to consider an opportunity in the future, for sure," he added.

Pereira took charge of the Chinese club in December 2017 when he succeeded Andre Villas-Boas, whom he assisted and then replaced at Porto.

He reportedly earns €23 million (£19m/$26m) a year at Shanghai and the club are said to be ready to offer him a pay rise to persuade him to remain for at least another season.

Shanghai SIPG have won 55 of the 88 games they have played during his tenure, winning the Chinese Super League and Super Cup along the way.