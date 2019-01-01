'Pepe is a special player' - Arsenal's Tierney

The Scottish full-back was very pleased with the Ivorian's performance on Thursday night

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney has called Nicolas Pepe a "special player" after his heroics in Thursday night's 3-2 comeback victory against Vitoria Guimaraes in the Europa League.

The Ivory Coast international has struggled for form and consistency since joining the Gunners from Lille, and has often been labelled as a waste of money due to his £72 million price tag.

All of that seemed to be forgotten after his two late free-kicks gave Arsenal the victory when it seemed a loss was on the horizon.

Article continues below

“That just shows you he is a special player, and in a moment like that he can produce a bit of magic. That’s what we needed,” Tierney told the club website.

“It will be massive for him, it’s a hard place to come and hit the ground running. It’s a massive club, in a massive league. He deserves that because he’s been working hard every single day.”

With just a goal to his name in the Premier League which came also from a set piece, Pepe will hope to take this form and deliver another five-star performance when Unai Emery’s men host Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.