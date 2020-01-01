Pep Guardiola, Sergio Aguero wish ISL club Mumbai City

The City Football Group acquired majority stake in Mumbai City back in November 2019...

As Mumbai City prepare for their first Indian Super League (ISL) game of the 2020-21 season on Saturday, the City Football Group family members took to social media to wish them luck.

The Islanders, owned by the City Football Group, will take on NorthEast United at the Tilak Maidan in Goa on Saturday.

Saturday's fixture is Sergio Lobera's first game in charge of Mumbai City. The former FC Goa tactician has given the Mumbai-based team a new look with the addition of several high-profile stars including Bartholomew Ogbeche and Adam Le Fondre. He has also brought in a few of his star players from the Gaurs, namely Hugo Boumous, Ahmed Jahouh, Mourtada Fall and Mandar Rao Dessai.

The seventh season of ISL kicked off on Friday as ATK Mohun Bagan beat Kerala Blasters 1-0 in the opener. Roy Krishna scored the only goal of the game and kickstarted the race for the Golden Boot as well.