WHAT HAPPENED? City played out a 1-1 draw with Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie on Tuesday and must take on Everton in a crucial domestic tie that could have massive implications in the race for the Premier League title. The lack of preparation time has annoyed Guardiola, who complained about the congested scheduling.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We don’t have much time from Madrid because we play on Sunday, thank you so much," he said at a press conference. "But it’s a real, real priority, Goodison Park. We play for all competitions. We have to switch. Adapt. Four games left in the Premier League and it’s important to us to be there, to keep what we play for in our hands. We train tomorrow and we have to prepare as well as possible."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City's game at Everton will be played just a day after the Eurovision Song Contest, which takes place in Liverpool on Saturday night.

He added: "It’s not frustrating, it is what it is. How many times can I comment on that? I’m sure the Premier League want to help teams, they don’t want to make us uncomfortable, the problem is the schedule, this amount of competitions, this amount of games. I think we cannot play on Saturday because there is Eurovision and we do not have enough bodies or the capability to handle so many people [in Liverpool].”

WHAT NEXT? City sit one point clear at the top of the Premier League table and have a game in hand over Arsenal. After the reigning champions face Everton, they will take on Madrid in the second leg of their European tie on Wednesday.