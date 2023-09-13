He's back! Pep Guardiola returns to Man City after recuperating from emergency operation on 'severe back pain' in Barcelona

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has returned to the club after recovering from an emergency operation on "severe back pain" in Barcelona.

Guardiola returns after surgery

Missed wins over Sheff Utd and Fulham

Prepares squad for West Ham trip

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spaniard was all smiles as he took charge of training, with his squad returning from international duty to prepare for their trip to in-form West Ham. Guardiola will return to the City bench on Saturday after missing two games having undergone emergency back surgery.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City will be glad to welcome their boss back. They took all six points during their two games under stand-in manager Juanma Lillo, although did have to overcome some difficult moments against newly-promoted Sheffield United and benefitted from some nonsensical officiating at home to Fulham.

WHAT NEXT FOR CITY & GUARDIOLA? Guardiola's back problems may have eased, but fellow pace-setters West Ham will be hoping to make the City gaffer uncomfortable when the sides meet at the London Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Who will win the Premier League title this season? Manchester City

Arsenal

Manchester United

Liverpool

Chelsea

Other 179869 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. Who will win the Premier League title this season? 47% Manchester City

15% Arsenal

14% Manchester United

13% Liverpool

5% Chelsea

6% Other 179869 Votes