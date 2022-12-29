Pele: Football pays respects to one of its icons after his death

Alex Roberts
|
Pele Mbappe black and whiteGetty Images
PeleBrazil

Players, clubs and supporters responded to the death of three-time World Cup winner and Brazil hero Pele.

Legendary Brazilian player Pele died at 82 on Thursday.

The three-time World Cup winner was in the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo since late-November amid colon cancer and heart problems.

The footballing world celebrated Pele's life with an outpouring of support.

Football pays respects to Pele