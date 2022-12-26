Pele's family gather to be with him in hospital at Christmas amid fears over his deteriorating health

Pele's family have gathered to be at the footballing legend's side at hospital in Sao Paulo over Christmas, as he continues to battle illness.

More of Pele's family have gathered with him at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo amid fears over the Brazilian icon's deteriorating health.

His daughter, Kely Nascimento, has been with him for the past week but was joined by his son Edinho and other family members over Christmas, prompting concerns about the 82-year-old's worsening condition.

The three-time World Cup winner was readmitted to hospital on November 29 due to a respiratory infection as he continues to fight colon cancer. He also contracted COVID-19 earlier in December, and it was recently announced that the footballing icon is experiencing complications and a progression in his cancer.

On Christmas Day, Nascimento posted an upbeat photo of herself, Edinho and other family members at the hospital, thanking the doctors and nurses taking care of her father.

She wrote: "We always have a lot to be thankful for, even spending Christmas in the hospital we are aware of the privilege it is to be in a hospital like @hosp_einstein. To see our dad being treated by these professionals, super competent and extremely caring.

"Not a moment goes by that we forget this privilege. Even in sadness we can only be thankful. Thank you for being together, thank you for all your affection, thank you that I can be here now with him. Merry Christmas. Lots of health, lots of love, lots of joy, lots of laughter and lots of passion, today and always, for all of you. Another night with him."