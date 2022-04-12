Payet claims he snubbed Manchester United for Marseille

Dimitri Payet has claimed he snubbed Manchester United in favour of rejoining Marseille in 2017.

Payet began his career with Dutch outfit Excelsior in 2004, and went on to play for Nantes, Saint Etienne and Lille before joining Marseille in 2013.

The Frenchman spent two years at the club before embarking on a new challenge in the Premier League with West Ham, but he ended up pushing for a return to Stade Velodrome in 2017.

What has been said?

Payet has now revealed that he had the opportunity to stay in the Premier League with Man Utd, but family ties lured him back to Marseille.

The 35-year-old explained his decision on RMC Sport: “I’m not someone who lives with regrets. I made a choice, which was just as much related to football as it was to family, to come back to Marseille.

"There were other clubs, big clubs. There were Manchester United and others. It was a personal and family choice. I think it was the best for me and my family.”

Payet's record at Marseille

Payet was a regular in the France national team before re-signing for Marseille, but lost his place because of his club's inconsistency in Ligue 1.

Article continues below

OM's highest finish was runners' up in 2019-20, the only time they have qualified for the Champions League over the past five years, but Payet has still been a standout player.

The midfielder has 47 goals and 53 assists in 195 league games, including a stunning long-range volley in Marseille's latest win over Montpellier which saw them move three points clear in second place behind runaway leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Further reading