Big pay rise for Bukayo Saka! Arsenal ready to reward star with contract worth over £10m per year

Bukayo Saka is set to sign a new contract at Arsenal that will see his salary go up to £10 million ($12m), according to a report.

Saka's current deal expires in 2024

Attacker is Gunners' top scorer in Premier League

Close to total agreement over extension

WHAT HAPPENED? Saka, 21, has told the Gunners that he wants to commit his long-term future to the club, The Daily Mail reports, as the attacker nears an agreement over a contract extension. GOAL can confirm that it is expected to be a five-year deal and the contract has been verbally accepted with final details being worked out.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saka is Arsenal's top scorer in the Premier League this season with nine goals while he also tops the team's assist chart in the league with eight. His current contract is set to expire in 2024, so the north London side are desperate to ensure they do not lose their prized academy graduate any time soon.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Arsenal and Saka have come to an agreement over the main elements of his new contract, with only the finer details to be worked out between the club and his agent. The extension will see him earn £200,000 per week, according to the Mail, and make him the best-paid player in the team.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Saka and his team-mates are next in action on Saturday when they meet Leicester in the Premier League.