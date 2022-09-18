Paul Pogba's brother Mathias charged and detained over alleged extortion attempt

- Mathias charged over extortion plot
- Three others detained alongside him
- Lawyer confirms intention to appeal
WHAT HAPPENED: Paul Pogba's brother, Mathias, has been charged and detained over an alleged plot to extort money from the Juventus midfielder. News agencies Reuters and Agence France-Presse (AFP) have been informed by judicial sources that four other people have been placed under formal investigation for extortion and participation in a criminal association, with three ordered to be detained alongside Mathias.
WHAT THEY SAID: Mathias Pogba's Lawyer, Yassine Bouzrou insists his client is innocent. "We are going to challenge this decision," he told French Broadcaster BFMTV.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mathias Pogba was behind a video which promised to reveal "explosive" information about his younger brother. He was initially taken into police custody on September 14 and has now been charged.
AND WHAT'S MORE: The saga is threatening to impact France's World Cup preparations as Hugo Lloris revealed there is a "negative" feeling around the squad leading into the international break.
WHAT NEXT FOR PAUL POGBA? Pogba faces a race against time to be fit for the Qatar tournament after suffering a knee injury which required surgery.