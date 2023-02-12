Paul Pogba labelled 'a big problem' for Juventus as Allegri is warned injury-plagued midfielder shouldn't be 'on the payroll'

Juventus legend Marco Tardelli has insisted that injury-plagued midfielder Paul Pogba is "a big problem" for Massimiliano Allegri.

WHAT HAPPENED? The France international signed a four-year deal with the Bianconeri after leaving Manchester United in the summer but has yet to make his second debut for the club due to fitness struggles. Despite his injury, in late December, the midfielder was spotted skiing and this seems to have rubbed some people the wrong way, including a Juventus icon.

WHAT THEY SAID: Indeed, former Juve and Italy midfielder Tardelli told 90° Minute on Rai 2: "Pogba hasn't played since April 2022, when he was still in Manchester. It's now a problem for Juve, we don't know when he'll return and we don't know what he wants to do. Pogba goes skiing while his teammates are struggling with big problems of Juve, one does not operate when the club wants but he decides the timing because he is afraid of losing the World Cup.

"Today Pogba is a big problem that the Bianconeri must solve, this situation also demonstrates that Juve do not have clear enough ideas. According to Allegri has to take over for me, it's not possible to have a player like that on the payroll. His behaviour towards his teammates isn't fair either, it annoys me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Juventus were recently deducted 15 points in Serie A after being found guilty of inflating transfer values and lying to financial officials in an attempt to save money. With the club in disarray off the pitch, it's no shock that some view the injured Pogba as an unnecessary expense, but any talk of his contract being terminated early has been denied.

WHAT NEXT FOR POGBA? Juventus manager Allegri revealed this weekend that the 29-year-old could be out for "maybe 20 days", so at least the end could finally be in sight for Pogba and his injury woes.